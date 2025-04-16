Menu Explore
MP suspends Damoh hospital’s licence over fake cardiologist row

PTI |
Apr 16, 2025 08:23 PM IST

The application for renewal was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital.

The Madhya Pradesh health department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Damoh-based Mission Hospital, where 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients, an official said.

'Fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients(Representative image/Pexel)
'Fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients(Representative image/Pexel)

Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mukesh Jain said the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025, and its management had applied for renewal in December last year.

The application for renewal was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital, he said. Jain said the hospital was told to apply again within seven days after removing the shortcomings.

"The hospital failed to resubmit the application within the stipulated time. So, the licence of Mission Hospital has been suspended till further orders," he told reporters.

