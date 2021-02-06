My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that his administration’s goal was to provide job opportunities to 80% of the young population of the Union Territory within the next five years to make them an engine of growth for the overall socio-economic transformation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said this while delivering a keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) annual conference via virtual mode.

“I would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful and good human being; the potential of each young person is harnessed in a way that everyone contributes towards the prosperity of the UT. Together we will achieve”, said Sinha.

HUII aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India’s most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing youth the opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

"I sincerely believe that with a huge young talented population, friendly ecosystem and the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises, has allowed India to emerge as the popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporate," L-G Sinha said during the address.

“The world’s biggest power is Youth,” the L-G said quoting Chanakya and emphasised that they need not follow conventional wisdom or a crowd and must realise who they are and what they want. "Be yourself. Your knowledge is about creating a new vision of life."

Acknowledging that youth power can shape the society, L-G Sinha said that remarkable qualities like spontaneity, leadership, adaptability and capability, bless the youth with power to build character, moral strength and intellectual prowess for creation of a better civilization.

Talking about the phases in the lives of youth, LG said, “I believe our evolution in student days passes through three most crucial stages-Action, Revolution and Reform".

Youth is the most aware being on this planet, having potential to awaken humanity, he said, "It is this call that entrusts a duty on the youth to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream marking another unrealized dimension of youth potential," he said.