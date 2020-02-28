e-paper
Home / India News / Myanmar President visit marked by signing of 10 agreements

Myanmar President visit marked by signing of 10 agreements

The two sides also announced the launch of a bus service between Imphal in Manipur and Mandalay in Myanmar from April 7 as part of efforts to improve connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 04:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind with Myanmar's President Win Myint and First Lady Daw Cho Cho during a ceremonial reception, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind with Myanmar's President Win Myint and First Lady Daw Cho Cho during a ceremonial reception, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

India and Myanmar on Thursday signed 10 agreements, including four aimed at boosting development of Rakhine state to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees, during President U Win Myint’s visit to the country.

The two sides also announced the launch of a bus service between Imphal in Manipur and Mandalay in Myanmar from April 7 as part of efforts to improve connectivity and people-to-people contacts. Private operators on both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch the service.

Among the agreements, four MoUs are specific to Rakhine state and cover the construction of facilities such as an incinerator, seed storage houses and water supply systems, solar power systems for five townships, and construction of two roads and preschools. Other MoUs cover cooperation in petroleum products, communications, and conservation of tigers and other wildlife, the external affairs ministry said,

The Myanmar president met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

