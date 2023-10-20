Mysuru man throws infant son into lake, arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his one-and-a-half-year-old son by throwing the infant into a lake in Makodu in Periyapattana taluk of Mysuru district, police officers familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The incident came to light when the child’s body was found floating in the lake on Wednesday, following which the villagers alerted the police. (HT Archives)

According to police, the accused, identified as Ganesh, got married to a girl named Lakshmi, who belonged to Sannehalli in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru rural district, in 2014. The couple had three children named Harika and Diksha, and a baby boy. However, Ganesh’s wife, Lakshmi, died while giving birth to their third child.

Unable to raise the infant boy on his own, Ganesh decided to leave his two daughters under the care of their grandmother and took the baby boy with him to the lake Makodu in Periyapattana taluk, the officers said.

Before the incident, Ganesh and his mother had several discussions about giving away the infant to Lakshmi’s house, where his mother-in-law offered to take care of the baby, they added.

On Tuesday night, the police said, Ganesh was furious as infant was constantly crying at night. So he took the baby and allegedly threw the baby into a nearby lake, which led to the child’s death. After the incident, Ganesh went back to his home. The incident came to light when the child’s body was found floating in the lake on Wednesday, following which the villagers alerted the police.

“Soon after receiving the news, we visited the spot and took the accused into custody,” Periyapattana police inspector Sridhar told HT, adding that a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Ganesh was produced before the JMFC court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody of 14 days. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.