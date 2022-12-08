Mysuru: Unable to afford transport, man carries wife’s body

Unable to afford an ambulance, a man in Chamarajanagar district’s Yelandur carried the body of his 26-year-old wife on his shoulder to the cremation ground.

Ravi, who lives in a tent in Yelandur, was spotted by the locals, who later helped him take the body for cremation.

According to police, his wife Kalamma died of an illness on Tuesday night.

Ravi told police that since he did not have money for cremation and ambulance, he decided to carry the body himself. He wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and carried it on his shoulders, police said.

As he was walking, locals alerted the police, suspecting that a crime had been committed. People stopped him and asked him to wait for the police.

“Soon after receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot. Since there was suspicion of a crime, we sent the body for autopsy at Chamarajanagara district hospital. A day after, the doctors confirmed that there was no foul play involved,” said Yelandur town sub-inspector N Karibasappa.

“I don’t have relatives or money to cremate the body, so I carried the body on my shoulder towards Suvarnavathi river, which is 3 kilometres from my hut. During this time, police stopped me,” Ravi told reporters.

He said his wife is from Kagepura village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, which is 65 kilometres from Charajanagar.

“We came here looking for a livelihood, but we couldn’t make enough money picking garbage. I was thinking that once I take the body to the cremation ground, I will beg someone to lend me money to carry out the cremation,” Ravi added.

When asked about the incident, Chamarajanagara district health officer Dr K M Vishveshwaraiah said he was unaware of the incident.

“I did not receive any information about this. If he could approach health officials, they could arrange an ambulance to shift the body,” he said.