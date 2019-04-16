N D Tiwari’s son passes away

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of the late Uttarakhand Chief Minister N D Tiwari, died Tuesday, police and hospital officials said.

He was brought dead at Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi, the hospital said.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said Rohit Tiwari, a resident of Defence Colony in south Delhi, was brought to the hospital around 5pm in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

His mother Ujjwala Tiwari was also admitted to the same hospital where she received a call from their home about her son being “unwell and bleeding from nose”, he said.

“Max Hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 4:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared brought dead at the emergency department,” the hospital said in a brief statement.

“As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities,” it said.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at the age of 93 on October 18, his birthday, last year.

He too was undergoing treatment for age-related complications at the Saket hospital.

The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief of minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit Tiwari joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and recently indicated he could join the Congress.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 21:47 IST