N-E students allege discrimination at TISS amid coronavirus scare

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:59 IST

Mumbai Students from north-eastern states at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) here have complained of racial discrimination in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a letter to the institute and students on Monday, the Northeast Students’ Forum of TISS alleged racial profiling of some members of the forum as potential carriers of the virus (Covid-19), which originated in China, owing to their facial features. “Many students from TISS have recently been subjected to racial treatment due to their distinctive identities and features,” the letter said.

It mentioned one such instance, of February 10, when a student and her visiting friend, both hailing from Nagaland, were allegedly subjected to “outright racial discrimination”. The forum alleged that a video of the visiting friend was filmed without consent and circulated on social media to raise an alarm about a potential carrier of coronavirus from China. When the student confronted the makers of the video, she heard other slurs and faced threatening behaviour. The letter said that other students from the north-eastern states have not only faced name-calling, such as “corona” and “coronavirus” at various public places, they have also been subjected to racism on the campus.

“This form of discrimination, played out in the pretext of health concerns, is a reminder of inherent racial prejudices and stereotyping of particular people, based on their physical features and perceived cultural inferiority,” a student said.

Condemning such discrimination across the country, the forum has now asked the institute’s administration to intervene to ensure the safety of students from the north-east.

“We would like to bring this matter to the notice of concerned authorities of TISS to adopt adequate measures to ensure safety of students from north-east who are vulnerable to racial discrimination. We request the general student body, faculty, and staff to deter any practices of casual and structural racism and promote a sensitive approach towards students. We also request the concerned government bodies to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of people from north-east states in Mumbai and to deter cases of harassment and racial discrimination,” read the letter.

Asha Banu, dean, student affairs, told HT that students approached her office to discuss the matter. “What happened with the student and her friend was unfortunate. As an interim measure, we are providing her with hostel accommodation,” said Banu, adding that the administration is mulling ways to spread awareness within the campus and in nearby areas.

“We need to increase awareness about misinformation regarding the virus. At the same time we need to make people understand that name-calling and discrimination based on features are a form of structural racism, and must be avoided. We are looking at ways to do that,” said Banu.

Close to 200 of around 2,900 students at TISS are from the north-east.