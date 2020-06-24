e-paper
Home / India News / Nadda criticises Congress for questioning govt's stand on India-China relations

Nadda criticises Congress for questioning govt’s stand on India-China relations

The BJP and the Congress have engaged in verbal duels over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15, which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:46 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP President JP Nadda said while the opposition fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, some leaders had opted for a different path.
BJP President JP Nadda said while the opposition fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, some leaders had opted for a different path. (PTI file photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday criticised the Congress for questioning the government’s stand on the standoff between Indian and Chinese border troops in Ladakh.

In a series of tweets, Nadda lashed out at the Congress and said it is the opposition’s right to ask questions, and the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week saw healthy deliberations with several opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs.

Nadda said while the opposition fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, some leaders had opted for a different path.

“One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he tweeted without giving names, though he appeared to be targeting the Gandhi family.

The BJP and the Congress have engaged in verbal duels over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15, which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The BJP-led NDA government has maintained there were no incursions and only transgressions across the LAC, the Congress has demanded to know why there is ambiguity in the government’s stance on what transpired along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A day after the Congress at its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting blamed the “Centre’s mismanagement” for a “full blown crisis on the borders with China”, Nadda retaliated by tweeting, “Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: we lost thousands of square kilometres of land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them.”

Nadda said a “rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of the scion and for the nth time can wait.“

In another tweet, he added, “One ‘royal’ dynasty and the ‘loyal’ courtiers have a grand delusions of the opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the opposition asking questions to the government.”

Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
Live updates | EU may bar US travelers due to Covid-19 failures: Reports
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Another biggest one-day jump in India with 15,968 new Covid-19 cases and 465 deaths
‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD
Covid-19: Oxford study on Dexamethasone, trials for inhaled version of Remdesivir
