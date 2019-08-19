Nadda is a bundle of lies, BJP cannot enact Karnataka-type drama in Telangana: KTR

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:32 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana, as the people of the state do not entertain its divide-and-rule politics, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

KTR alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana by creating a wedge among the people in the name of religion. “The BJP leaders do not want peaceful co-existence of people of all religions. They want to split the community and rule them. Such tactics will not work in Telangana,” he said.

The TRS leader, also chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son, took strong exception to the allegations leveled by BJP national working president J P Nadda at a public rally on Sunday against the TRS government.

Describing Nadda as “abaddhala adda” (a bundle of lies), KTR said the BJP working president had only read out the script prepared by the state party leaders.

“It is ridiculous that Nadda talked about scam in Kaleshwaram project. Let him go back to Delhi and find out why central funding agencies had appreciated the project which was completed in a record period of three years. He should know why the Niti Aayog authorities had appreciated the project. Doesn’t he feel ashamed to make such wild allegations against the TRS government?” Rao said.

Talking about a Congress leader who had vowed not to shave his beard until he proves the alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram, Rao said, “What happened to him? His party had to bite the dust in the elections and yet he continues to sport the beard.”

“Nadda said the people were unhappy with the misrule of the KCR government. If that is the case, how could the TRS win nearly 100 out of 119 seats in the assembly elections?” KTR asked.

He said that the BJP leaders who are accusing TRS of corruption should prove their allegations. “Otherwise, people will teach them a fitting lesson,” he said.

Challenging the BJP President, Rao said that Nadda should show one single BJP-ruled state which was implementing welfare schemes akin to those being implemented in Telangana. “No state is implementing round-the-clock, free power supply to the agriculture sector. No state has schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Now, the Centre and some BJP-ruled states have started copying our schemes,” he asserted. Mission Bhagiratha is a scheme guaranteeing piped drinking water supply to every household and Mission Kakatiya is a scheme for restoration of tank irrigation.

Responding to an allegation by Nadda, accusing the Telangana government of not implementing NDA government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the TRS leader said the state was already implementing its own Arogya Sri scheme. “Ayushman Bharat is a bakwas (waste) scheme. Our health scheme is much better than Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

