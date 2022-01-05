Nadda vows to pull down TRS govt, slams Telangana chief minister over leader’s arrest

Declaring a war on the alleged dictatorial and corrupt rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the battle will continue till the TRS is pulled down from power.

Nadda was in Hyderabad to take part in a “peace rally” organised by the Telangana BJP to protest against the arrest of state party president Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar on Sunday night.

The Hyderabad police initially denied permission to the one-km peace rally on the ground that it would cause inconvenience to the people on the busy road and might lead to law and order issues. But later, the police relented and gave the permission on the condition that there should not be a large number of participants in the rally.

Nadda, however, confined himself to garlanding the Mahatama Gandhi statue at MG Road, Secunderabad, while the party leaders and activists took out a rally by wearing black badges and tying their mouths with black ribbons.

Speaking to reporters at the state party office, the BJP national president said as a disciplined citizen, he had strictly followed the Covid-19 protocol and not participated in the rally.

He alleged that the arrest of Bandi Sanjay was undemocratic and nothing but murder of democracy. While the TRS leaders gave a go-by to Covid-19 norms in taking out rallies, holding meetings and staging dharnas, Sanjay confined himself to his MP office with a few people, strictly following the Covid-19 norms, he pointed out.

“Yet, the police broke open his office with gas-cutters to arrest him. They used teargas shells and water cannons and beat up the BJP workers indiscriminately. This clearly shows KCR has lost his mental balance, ever since his party lost the Huzurabad by-election. Vinash kale viparitha buddhi (When one nears the doomsday, one would get such destructive thoughts),” Nadda said.

Describing the BJP’s fight as “Dharma Yudh” (righteous war), the BJP chief said the fight would continue in a democratic way on all fronts, including political and legal. “We are not going to stop with this rally. We shall intensify our fight and take it to a decisive end. The fight will continue till the TRS is pulled down from power,” he said.

The BJP leaders decided to continue their struggle for the next 14 days in protest against the 14-day judicial remand of Sanjay.

Earlier in the day, the state high court refused to entertain the petition of the state BJP chief seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him by the Karimnagar police. The high court asked the BJP leader to move the local court which is hearing the cases filed against the MLAs and MPs.

