Naga sadhus pledge to give up clay pipes

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:40 IST

Naga Sadhus at the Kumbh Mela have decided to give up one of their most prized possessions — chillum (clay pipes used for smoking) — on a call issued by yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The warrior ascetics took the decision after Ramdev gave the example of many Hindu deities who stayed away from all vices, including smoking, when they took a human form.

The Naga Sadhus only possessions are ‘rudraksha’ (holy beads), garlands and chillums. They smoke to keep themselves warm in the biting cold of the mela area. They are often spotted sitting around a ‘dhuni’ (holy fire) and smoking chillums through the night.

Ramdev, who is conducting yoga classes at the Kumbh Mela, said he was happy to get a positive response from many sadhus and holy men for a “nashamukt Bharat” (addiction-free India).

He also asked aspiring sadhus for their chillums as “Guru Dakshina” (offerings). They were attending the ordination ceremony of Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, in the presence of Swami Narendragiri, the secretary of Niranjani Akhada and president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP).

“Several sadhus also took a pledge to quit the chillum when I asked them if they had ever seen or read in any scripture or holy book of Hindu deities indulging in such unhealthy habits,” he said.

“They were very amused, but also tried to understand what I was telling them. They understood the fact that smoking a chillum was harming their health immensely,” he said.

Shreemahant Rajendradas Ji Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhada was among the first sadhus to hand over their chillums to Ramdev. He said, “The yoga guru said the sadhus sacrificed their materialistic life to attain salvation. Yet, they were hooked on to the habit of smoking chillums, which is not good. It’s also a kind of weakness. We also realised the fact and took a pledge to stop smoking.”