Nagaland assembly adopts resolution on separatist issue

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Thursday adopted a four-point resolution on the protracted Naga political issue, urging the government of India and Naga groups to reach a conclusion via political discussions and bring about “one solution” without further delay.

The Naga insurgency began in 1950s seeking independence, but over the years that gave way to demand for other things like more autonomy, integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“That, this August House urges the Government of the Union of India and the Naga political groups to sit across the table for the conclusion of the political negotiation, that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people as ‘One Solution’ without any further delay,” the resolution stated.

The resolution, introduced in the assembly by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and later adopted by the House, endorsed and reiterated all the past NLA resolutions on the Indo-Naga political issue, and resolved to work unitedly in facilitating the political negotiations. The House also put on record its appreciation the continued efforts made by the Centre to resolve the Indo-Naga political issue through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique history and identity of the Nagas by upholding the Naga political talks.

The House also acknowledged the efforts made by all Naga groups, political parties, civil society, churches and NGOs towards finding a peaceful resolution of the Indo-Naga political issue, and appealed to everyone to continue working towards strengthening Naga unity, by coming together in the spirit of oneness for larger interest of the Naga people.

The prominent Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN-IM, has been holding peace talks with the Union government since 1997, while a conglomeration of seven different Naga national political groups (NNPGs) have also been engaged in separate talks with the centre since 2017.

The Centre had signed a “framework agreement” with NSCN (IM) in 2015, and an “agreed position” with the NNPGs in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Naga tribal and civil society, along with the state government, have been reiterating that the armed groups must come together to facilitate “one solution” for the sake of the Naga people.