Nagaland election result: NDPP's KG Kenye wins from Chizami seat by 1,279 votes

Former Rajya Sabha MP and NDPP candidate KG Kenye is known for being outspoken on the matter related to political issues in Nagaland. Contesting from the Chizami seat, Kenye defeated Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Kevechutso Doulo by 1,279 votes. NDPP candidate KG Kenye.(HT Photo)

Kenye has been a strong contender in the assembly election. He has been vocal about the long-standing political issues in the state and has been demanding permanent peace in the state.

Other candidates in the Chizami seat were National People's Party candidate Vevoyi Wideo and NPF's Kezhienyi Khalo.

NDPP and BJP contested the state assembly elections with an agreement to have 40-20 seat share. In 2018, the NDPP-BJP contested the election with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP) and the same is being followed this time. Five years ago, though the Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) won 26 seats, the NDPP, which bagged 17 seats, and the BJP that got 12 were able to form government.

