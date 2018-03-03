Nagaland election results: BJP, ally NDPP take comfortable lead over NPP 

The National Democratic Progressive Party and ally BJP were leading in 31 seats in the vote count for the Nagaland assembly on Saturday. The ruling Naga Peoples Front (NPF) trailed behind, with a lead in 23 seats, according to trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party contested the polls in alliance with the newly-floated NDPP in the state poll. The two contested in 20 and 40 seats, respectively.

Voting was held in 59 of the total 60 constituencies as three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP was declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.

Others, including the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Janata Dal (United) were leading in the remaining four seats.