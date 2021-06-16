Nagaland extends lockdown till June 30

The Nagaland government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till June 30. It also empowered the district Covid task forces to work out relaxations as per the situation in the respective districts.

“The situation is improving but we are still not out of the woods. Given the circumstances, we have to continue with the lockdown for now,” said government spokesperson on Covid-19, MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon.

The legislator said the decision to extend lockdown was taken at a review meeting of the state high power committee on Wednesday.

Also Read | Nagaland forms lawmakers’ panel to facilitate talks with the Centre

Nagaland went into lockdown on May 14, restricting all activities except for essential services and movement of goods transport. The state reported 101 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 23,854 and 445 deaths.

As on June 15, a total of 369,238 people in the state have been vaccinated, out of which 54,875 were administered the second dose and 311,235 have taken the first dose.