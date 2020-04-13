e-paper
Home / India News / Nagaland reports first Covid-19 case, 30 more patients in Agra: 10 points

Nagaland reports first Covid-19 case, 30 more patients in Agra: 10 points

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra reported 30 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the historic Taj Mahal near the banks of River Yamuna during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.(PTI)
A view of the historic Taj Mahal near the banks of River Yamuna during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.(PTI)
         

Coronavirus cases across India continued to rise on the 20th day of the 3-week lockdown on Monday. In Maharashtra, the tally neared 2,500 while in the national capital, the total number of Covid-19 cases went beyond 1,200.

The coronavirus tally in the country crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday with 9,152 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, India now has 7,987 active Covid-19 cases while as many as 856 patients have recovered or discharged. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 308.

The 21-day Covid-19 lockdown will come to an end on April 14, if not extended further.

Here are the key developments:

1. India on Monday recorded 308 coronavirus deaths, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 620 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally across the country to 9152, according to the Union health ministry data.

2. Assam and Meghalaya have decided to allow liquor shops to open from Monday amid the lockdown.

3. The textile ministry has procured 130,000 coverall suits from Indian producers amid a shortage of protective gear (PPE) being used by health care workers while treating coronavirus disease patients.

4. Delhi added 10 new containment areas on Sunday which took the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 43.

5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government was focusing on zones designated “red” and “orange” to isolate and control the outbreak.

6. The low mortality, high recovery rates and a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases indicate Kerala is moving towards flattening the curve, the state government said on Sunday while adding it was too early to lower its guard.

7. Uttar Pradesh’s Agra reported 30 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134.

8. “The number of active cases in the district now stands at 120,” District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

9. Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the area now stands at 47.

10. Nagaland reported its first coronavirus cases on Monday, subject to confirmation from the Union health ministry.

