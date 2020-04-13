Kerala on track to curtail spread but says too early to lower guard

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 00:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The low mortality, high recovery rates and a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases indicate Kerala is moving towards flattening the curve, the state government said on Sunday while adding it was too early to lower its guard.

The state reported just two more cases on Sunday as its tally went up to 376. Officials said 36 patients have been discharged over the last one week and the number of those discharged is almost double of the new cases.

Kerala, which reported the first Covid-19 case in India in January, was the worst hit state by the pandemic in March before Maharastra pushed it to the second spot. Eight states apart from Maharashtra have since reported more cases than Kerala.

According to state health ministry data, at least 62 cases were detected since March 5 while the number of patients discharged in the corresponding period is 124. After Kottayam , Idukki district is now free of Covid-19 after all 10 patients were discharged. Now 500 people are under observation in their homes in Idukki and none of them have shown any symptoms of the disease over the last two weeks, said the district administration.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan underlined it is too early to say the worst is over and asked the state machinery to remain vigilant. He asked the health ministry to make use of the lean period to step up medical infrastructure.

“Statistics show we have a good grip on the disease and things will turn in our favour soon. But the time is not to lower our guard. If some lapses take place, things will go topsy-turvy...we have examples of some developed countries before us,” he said.

Health and finance ministers K K Shailaja and Thomas Issac echoed Vijayan .

Public health expert Dr B Ramankutty said it is a new virus and nobody has any idea about its behaviour. “No doubt, the state has got some control over cases. It is too early to say the state is on the verge of flattening the curve. It has to continue its surveillance and increase its medical infrastructure,” he said .

Indian Medical Association office bearer Dr Sreejith N Kumar said the lockdown has had desired effects. “It has proved again social distancing is the best medicine. This is the time for some homework. In Kerala, each sector will have to devise plans on how to phase out the lockdown and work in the changed scenario. But of course zero case scenario is too far,” he said.