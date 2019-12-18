Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi attacked days after receiving threat letter

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:16 IST

Nagpur city mayor, Sandip Joshi, who is a trusted lieutenant of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, was attacked by two unidentified persons on Tuesday midnight near Jamtha Cricket Stadium, some 20km from the Wardha Road.

Fortunately, Joshi escaped uninjured.

“I was out with my family. While I was returning two people came in a vehicle and fired bullets on my vehicle, thrice. I had received threats earlier. Police says this might be in connection with anti-encroachment in the city,” he said.

Joshi, who took charge as Nagpur mayor a few weeks ago, had received a threat from an unidentified person a couple of days ago after he initiated an anti-encroachment drive in the city. The threat letter was found in the suggestion box placed as per his idea to ensure people’s participation. The letter had mentioned about his act of encroachment removal.

The police say that two bike-borne persons fired bullets at the car in which Joshi and his friend were returning to Nagpur after his anniversary dinner. The shooters sped away from the spot. While one bullet hit the window on driver’s side, another hit the window in the middle section, and the third hit the rear glass of the SUV in which Joshi was travelling.

Joshi himself was driving the SUV. The police has now given a security cover to Joshi.

After the attack, Joshi called top police officers and reported the matter with the Beltarodi police station.

Both city police and Nagpur Rural Police teams rushed to the spot. Joshi reportedly left the attacked vehicle at the spot and went to Beltarodi Police Station to lodge a complaint, in another vehicle.

The cops have started an investigation into the incident and launched a search for the attackers.