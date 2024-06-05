Naidu congratulates PM, says will rebuild Andhra together

Hyderabad The Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured near-landslide victories in the elections to the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh assembly, results declared on Tuesday showed, leaving party’s supreme N Chandrababu Naidu poised to be handed a crucial national role in the central government. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu along with his family celebrates the party's victory in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the victory in a tweet later and signalled the alliance would work together.

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate,” said Naidu in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The NDA alliance in Andhra comprises the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 165 of the 175-member state assembly, and 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The ruling YSR Congress party led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was virtually decimated, having been reduced to 10 seats from its earlier strength of 151, and securing four seats in the Lok Sabha, down from 22.

All three NDA partners registered a tremendous strike rate in winning the elections. The TDP, led by Naidu, contested in 144 assembly seats as part of the seat-sharing pact with the other two, and won 136 seats. In 2019, the TDP contested all the 175 seats, but won only 23.

On the other hand, the Jana Sena Party, led by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, contested 21 assembly seats and won all with a 100% strike rate. The BJP, which was allocated 10 seats as part of the alliance, won eight seats.

The results are a reversal of the 2019 results, when TDP was at a mere 23 seats in the assembly and three in the Lok Sabha in 2019.

The YSRCP will not get the Leader of Opposition status in the state assembly, as it requires a minimum of 18 seats to get the status.