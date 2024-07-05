 TDP's Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi in Delhi; funds for Andhra Pradesh in focus | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi in Delhi; funds for Andhra Pradesh in focus

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 02:08 AM IST

As per sources, Naidu, who is seeking more financial aid from the Union government for development in the state, was “hopeful” of the wish list being met.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital on Thursday to discuss issues concerning the development of the state, people familiar with the matter said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI)

Describing the meeting as constructive, the Telugu Desam Party leader said, “Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states.”

According to a person aware of the details, Naidu, who is seeking more financial aid from the Union government for development in the state’s capital and other infrastructure projects, was “hopeful” of the state’s wish list being met.

The TDP, which has been accommodated in the Union cabinet, has demanded an increase in financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of a special category status, the person cited above said.

Read Here: Andhra CM launches NTR Bharosa pension

The chief minister also met Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, agriculture minister and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and minister of state for rural development and communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Naidu visited Krishi Bhawan, which houses the agriculture ministry, and held a discussion with farm minister Chouhan on speedy rural infrastructure development, a second person said. Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu and minister of state for rural development Pemmasani, both of who belong to the TDP, were also present in the meeting.

“The CM has a number of meetings lined up with several Union ministers to accelerate the process of granting funds and clearing the decks for new projects,” the person cited above said. Naidu is also hosting a dinner for all the Lok Sabha MPs and two MPs of the Jana Sena, its ally in the state.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / TDP's Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi in Delhi; funds for Andhra Pradesh in focus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On