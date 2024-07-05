TDP's Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi in Delhi; funds for Andhra Pradesh in focus

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital on Thursday to discuss issues concerning the development of the state, people familiar with the matter said. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI)

Describing the meeting as constructive, the Telugu Desam Party leader said, “Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states.”

According to a person aware of the details, Naidu, who is seeking more financial aid from the Union government for development in the state’s capital and other infrastructure projects, was “hopeful” of the state’s wish list being met.

The TDP, which has been accommodated in the Union cabinet, has demanded an increase in financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of a special category status, the person cited above said.

The chief minister also met Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, agriculture minister and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and minister of state for rural development and communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Naidu visited Krishi Bhawan, which houses the agriculture ministry, and held a discussion with farm minister Chouhan on speedy rural infrastructure development, a second person said. Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu and minister of state for rural development Pemmasani, both of who belong to the TDP, were also present in the meeting.

“The CM has a number of meetings lined up with several Union ministers to accelerate the process of granting funds and clearing the decks for new projects,” the person cited above said. Naidu is also hosting a dinner for all the Lok Sabha MPs and two MPs of the Jana Sena, its ally in the state.