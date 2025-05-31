Naidu plans global leadership centre in Amaravati on the lines of Davos forum

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his government was contemplating setting up of a global leadership centre at Amaravati on the lines of World Economic Forum of Davos in Switzerland to produce future entrepreneurs and leaders in industry. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at CII business meet in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Speaking at the special plenary session of the Annual Business Summit 2025 of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, Naidu said his government was aiming at promoting more leaders to lead and provide services to the global community.

“We have requested the CII to set up a global leadership centre in Amaravati to produce leaders of tomorrow. We all have been going to Davos to network, exchange ideas, and meet people, and now, I want to make this place the new global centre. All leaders should come to Amaravati and India to cultivate leadership.”

The chief minister unveiled a development agenda of his government to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. Inviting industry leaders to participate in the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, he called for deeper collaboration in innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

He said entrepreneurs generate wealth, and with it, the government can implement impactful welfare programmes. “During the years when the CII Partnership Summit was held in Hyderabad, it brought immense visibility and investment. Now, I seek your support to bring investment to Andhra Pradesh so we can continue creating wealth,” he said.

Naidu said the economic reforms initiated by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao changed India forever. “Today, many of the world’s achievers are Indians—about 30% of them Telugus. India is poised to serve the global community for centuries to come,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that technology has matured, and the world is moving forward rapidly with developments in Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, wearables, CCTV, and drones. If real-time data can be harnessed effectively, India, with its pool of outstanding entrepreneurs, can lead this revolution, he said.

While answering a question on competitive federalism, the chief minister said the industrialists should be aware that, “CBN (Chandrababu Naidu) is a tested brand and he offers the proof of concept.” Thus, they should be choosing his leadership in Andhra Pradesh to build their business, he said.