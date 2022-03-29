Naidu vows to bring TDP to power in Andhra

Stating that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people, its president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday vowed to bring the TDP to power in the next assembly election in the state.

Naidu was addressing party workers at New MLA Quarters in Hyderabad, where his father-in-law and popular actor NT Rama Rao had founded the party on this day 40 years ago.

“History was created exactly this day four decades ago, when NTR launched the TDP at this place to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu people. He could not tolerate the humiliation meted out to Telugus and had entered politics to repay his debt to the people, who had been showing their boundless love towards him,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief asserted that the TDP would remain in the political arena as long as there is Telugu race on this earth. Nobody would be able to separate the TDP from the Telugu people, he said. The TDP would have its presence wherever there would be Telugu people in any place in the world, he said.

He reminded that the TDP had made a deep impact not only on Andhra Pradesh politics but in the entire national polity. “The country’s political history would be divided into two periods: before and after the TDP formation,” he said.

Naidu asserted that it was NTR who had first underscored the importance of welfare and development. He showed the strength of Telugu self-respect to the outside world.

“There have been many ups and downs in the TDP journey. The party has created history many times in the last 40 years. Once again, the party cadres will re-dedicate themselves to the pride of Telugu people,” he said.

The TDP chief called upon everybody to remember the past glory of Telugu race and realise the need to uphold its prestige once again. It was an unforgettable moment that the 40 years’ celebrations were launched from the MLA Quarters where it was founded.

The TDP chief said that their party would continue the legacy of NTR and walk in his footsteps for the sake of Telugu people and their self-respect.

Along with party politburo members and other leaders, Chandrababu Naidu visited the NTR Ghat in Necklace Road and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP was on a death bed but Naidu was just able to survive with the support of media and managing the systems. “In fact, the TDP founded by NT Rama Rao died in 1995 itself and what is there at present is only the TDP usurped by Naidu. So, it is not exactly 40 years of its foundation but only 27 years,” Sajjala said.

