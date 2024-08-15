Naidu vows to rebuild ‘Brand AP’, relaunches Anna canteens

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh will make all out efforts to bring back the glory of the state and rebuild the “Brand AP,” which had taken a severe beating in the last five years, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Vijayawada, on Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing the people on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium in Vijayawada, Naidu said the state, which was in the grip of lawlessness, destruction of institutions, corruption and land mafia in the past five years, had got back its freedom with the NDA coming to power in the recent elections.

“The state had gone into a reverse direction during the previous regime. In fact, more damage was done to the state in the last five years than due to the bifurcation of combined state. The people are now enjoying the fruits of freedom with the NDA coming to power,” he said.

Naidu asserted that there was no question of going back on the promises made before the elections and his government would certainly implement them, meeting all the expectations of the people.

“I am confident that the state will get back the past glory and we are taking all possible measures to build the ‘Brand AP’,” he said, adding that simple government, effective governance was the main motto of his government.

The chief minister said in tune with the Centre’s ambitious plan of Viksit Bharat-2047, his government was also preparing its Vision-2047 to build Viksit Andhra Pradesh by 2047. “The Vision 2047 will be unveiled before the people on October 2,” he said.

Naidu said the state, which had no proper capital even after 10 years of the bifurcation, would now witness rapid development in Amaravati capital city with the Centre announcing a special assistance of ₹15,000 crore per annum for building the capital. “The Centre has also promised to complete the Polavaram project and special package for North coastal Andhra and Prakasam,” he stated.

The chief minister said his government would chalk out plans to achieve zero poverty in the coming years with the people’s support. He said efforts were being made to bring the investors back to the state by regaining their confidence.

At Gudivada town in Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister on Thursday relaunched “Anna canteens,” which provide subsidised breakfast, lunch and dinner to the people at a nominal cost of ₹5 a plate, which was one of the promises made by the TDP before the recent elections.

The “Anna canteens” named after legendary Telugu actor and former chief minister late NT Rama Rao who was fondly called “Anna” by the people of the state, were launched by Naidu during his earlier stint in the state, but they were closed down by the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

In the first phase, the Naidu government on Thursday relaunched 100 Anna canteens across the state. At Gudivada, Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari had lunch along with the public after launching the canteen.

Addressing the gathering at Gudivada later, Naidu said the objective of Anna Canteens was to see that the poor people should not suffer from hunger. “These canteens will go a long way in mitigating the hunger of daily wage workers, auto drivers, street vendors and small-time labourers. For just ₹15 a day, they will get hygienic and sumptuous meals thrice a day,” he said.

He said at present, each canteen would provide subsidised meals for 350 people every day. “Depending on the demand, we shall increase the number of canteens and the supply at each canteen. The overall burden on the state exchequer is around ₹200 crore,” the chief minister said.