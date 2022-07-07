Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Cabinet; Scindia, Irani get charge

New Delhi: Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh on Wednesday resigned from the Union Cabinet, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha terms.

While Naqvi, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held the portfolio of minority affairs and was the only Muslim in the Union council of ministers, the Janata Dal (United)’s Singh served as the steel minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of the two ministers. In a communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani was assigned the additional charge of minority affairs and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of the steel ministry in addition to his existing portfolio.

Naqvi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP president JP Nadda earlier in the day to submit his resignation. Modi praised Naqvi and Singh’s terms at a Cabinet meeting, people aware of the development said.

Naqvi’s resignation came amid speculation that the BJP could nominate him for the vice presidential election scheduled for August 6. There has also been talk of Naqvi being re-nominated to the Upper House from Tripura, where a seat fell vacant after Manik Saha was appointed the chief minister in May.

The BJP sprang a surprise in the last round of nominations for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections by not re-nominating Naqvi, who represented Jharkhand in the Upper House.

Singh, who represented Bihar, too was not renominated by the JD(U). While there is speculation that he may join the BJP, party leaders in the BJP have dismissed the possibility.

The BJP runs a coalition government with the JD(U) in Bihar and would not want to upset its ally by taking Singh on board, a BJP functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The rules make it mandatory for ministers to be elected to either House of Parliament within six months of being appointed.

Since the ministers will cease to be members of the House on Thursday, they will have to resign from their position as per law, constitutional expert PDT Achary said.

“Ministers have six months to be appointed as Members of Parliament, but in this case, they are not eligible for the provision as it cannot be applicable in continuation. They will have to resign,” Achary said.

