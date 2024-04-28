Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM to address back-to-back rallies today | Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intensify the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka with five back-to-back public gatherings in two days beginning on Sunday, April 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections (ANI)

According to the BJP's state unit, Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. On Monday, April 29, the prime minister will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote.

Full schedule of PM Modi's Karnataka visit:

According to BJP election management committee Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am.

Modi will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon.

Modi's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2pm.

Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4pm.

On Monday, Modi will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote at around 11am.

Who will be present with PM Modi?

Several state top-notch leaders, including former state chief ministers Basavraj Bommai and Jagdish Shettar, its alliance partner JD(s) leaders including former PM HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries are expected to be present at the public meetings.

Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed Modi, who arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night.

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections:

Voting was held in 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka in the second of the seven-phase polls on Friday. The other 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.

(With inputs from agencies)