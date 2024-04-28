 Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM to address back-to-back rallies today | Schedule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM to address back-to-back rallies today | Schedule

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 06:35 AM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024: Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Karnataka's Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intensify the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka with five back-to-back public gatherings in two days beginning on Sunday, April 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections (ANI)

Also Read: Tejasvi, Sudhakar, CT Ravi booked for MCC violations

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the BJP's state unit, Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. On Monday, April 29, the prime minister will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote.

Full schedule of PM Modi's Karnataka visit:

  • According to BJP election management committee Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am.
  • Modi will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon.
  • Modi's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2pm.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes ‘Chombu’ swipe at Narendra Modi's BJP

  • Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4pm.
  • On Monday, Modi will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote at around 11am.

Who will be present with PM Modi?

Several state top-notch leaders, including former state chief ministers Basavraj Bommai and Jagdish Shettar, its alliance partner JD(s) leaders including former PM HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries are expected to be present at the public meetings.

Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed Modi, who arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night.

Also Read: Karnataka sees increase in voting as rest of India sees a dip

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections:

Voting was held in 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka in the second of the seven-phase polls on Friday. The other 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.

(With inputs from agencies)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM to address back-to-back rallies today | Schedule
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On