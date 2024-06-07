 Narendra Modi named as NDA leader. What are next steps in govt formation? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Narendra Modi named as NDA leader. What are next steps in govt formation?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 04:26 PM IST

The meeting took place on Friday at the Parliament. The NDA parties agreed to choose Modi as the leader of the alliance.

Narendra Modi was on Friday officially elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), days after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi being felicitated by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Amit Shah and others during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_07_2024_000245A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi being felicitated by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Amit Shah and others during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_07_2024_000245A)(PTI)

The meeting took place on Friday at the Samvidhan Sadan in Parliament. The NDA parties agreed to choose Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party

Since the BJP couldn't win enough seats alone, they relied on their allies — TDP and JD(U).

During the NDA meet, Modi said that mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to the principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal).

"If we look at it in terms of numbers in the history of coalitions, this is the strongest coalition government," Modi said, asserting the NDA knows it very well to digest victory.

The election, which lasted six weeks, ended on Wednesday. BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member house. The NDA coalition won 293 seats in total. The Opposition put up a strong performance and won 234 seats.

Modi, along with his cabinet minister, resigned as the Prime Minister on Wednesday paving the way for new government.

Let's look at the next steps involved in government formation:

After Modi's election as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, the NDA will meet President Droupadi Murmu and stake claim to form the government.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has said that Modi, 73, will take oath as prime minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9 at 6 pm.

Read Here: PM Narendra Modi touches Constitution book to forehead at NDA meeting

The oath ceremony will witness heads of states from countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Mauritius in attendance.

“The focus is on forging closer relations and enhancing cooperation with island nations in the Indian Ocean region. Besides, all the countries that have been invited have a key place in the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a person familiar with developments told HT.

News / India News / Narendra Modi named as NDA leader. What are next steps in govt formation?
