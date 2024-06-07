Watch: PM Narendra Modi touches Constitution book to forehead at NDA meeting

Days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, a meeting of the newly elected MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance was held on Friday at Parliament to decide the leader of the coalition. PM Modi at NDA meet

The meeting took place at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi paid respect to the Constitution of India by touching the book to his forehead.

BJP MP Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA's parliamentary party, which was approved unanimously, setting the stage for him to become the Prime Minister for a third time.

“I want to congratulate all the newly elected MPs...Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi's name is the most suitable for all these posts,” Singh said.

The proposal was seconded by Amit Shah, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan, and others.

TDP chief Naidu stressed the importance of balancing regional aspirations and national interests to ensure holistic development for all strata of society.

“We will all stand with Narendra Modi in all his decisions every day,” said Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar at the NDA meeting. After proposing Modi's name, he was seen attempting to touch Modi's feet, which was promptly stopped by Modi.

Narendra Modi is going to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time at 6 pm on June 9, said BJP leader Pralhad Patel.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats, and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), having won 16 and 12 seats respectively, have extended their support to the NDA.

The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament, with the Congress winning 99 seats.