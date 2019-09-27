india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:37 IST

NASA has shared images of the landing site of Chandrayaan 2 and said that the lander Vikram had a hard-landing. The agency, however, could not verify the exact location of the spacecraft. The images were captured by NASA’S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) during its flyby of the lunar region. Lander Vikram lost contact with ISRO base minutes before it had to soft-land on the lunar surface on September 7.

Watch: NASA shares Chandrayaan 2 landing site images, says Vikram had hard landing

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 11:36 IST