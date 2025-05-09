‘Nation comes first’: How franchises reacted as IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan conflict

The Indian Premier League or IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, prompting a wave of solidarity from franchises and cricketing figures, who have unequivocally backed India's armed forces. Officials walk on the playing field after the authorities asked to evacuate the stadium during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday.(AP)

The decision to pause the world’s richest cricket tournament came after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly abandoned in Dharamsala, just hours after explosions were reported in nearby Jammu.

The match was stopped after 10.1 overs due to what was officially described as a floodlight failure, but heightened security concerns led to the evacuation of the stadium and withdrawal of players.

With tensions flaring on the border, IPL organisers moved to put the tournament on hold. Teams have already rallied behind the decision, placing “nation first” over the game.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings posted: "Nation first. Everything else can wait." They later added, “Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces!”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru echoed the sentiment, writing: “In this hour of national crisis, we salute the unwavering courage and bravery of our Indian Armed Forces, and pray for the safety of everyone in India. Jai Hind.”

Mumbai Indians said, “We stand together with strength, with solidarity, with our armed forces. Jai Hind.”

Rajasthan Royals declared, “With our armed forces. Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow. Forever Jai Hind.”

Kolkata Knight Riders posted, “Standing tall, guarding us all – the Indian Armed Forces, our living shield. Nation comes first.”

Delhi Capitals wrote, “In solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. We stand with you, today and always. Jai Hind.”

SunRisers Hyderabad said, “We salute the unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces.”

Veteran cricket anchor Jatin Sapru called the IPL pause a "fair call", tweeting, “The sport will always return in pleasant times but for now it’s time for our all-out support to one team alone – Our Defence Forces! Jai Hind”

Earlier, Pakistan had relocated the remaining matches of its T20 league to the UAE due to security fears, and now the IPL has followed suit with a full suspension.

Lucknow Super Giants were scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. With 12 league matches and the playoffs remaining, the future of the 2025 season hangs in uncertainty. The final, originally slated for May 25 in Kolkata, is likely to be postponed indefinitely.