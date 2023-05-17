NTA reschedules CUET-UG citing larger number of candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate courses (CUET-UG), citing a larger number of candidates in some cities. The second edition of CUET-UG was scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31. (Hindustan Times)

The second edition of CUET-UG was scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31. “In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days,” the agency said in a notification late on Tuesday.

University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar earlier said that students unsatisfied with their exam centres can approach NTA. “Students can write to NTA at cuetug@nta.ac.in and request the change. The NTA will examine the request and take necessary action.”

Technical and administrative glitches marred the first CUET edition held in July and August last year. The testing agency was forced to cancel the exam at several centres.

NTA has said it will provide extra computers, and allow centres within 100-km range of the present address of candidates, among other measures, to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations this year.