Naveen Patnaik bets big on Make in Odisha 3.0, eyes 6 lakh cr worth funds

Odisha Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated the third five-day 'Make In Odisha Conclave', which saw participation of several corporate leaders from across the world.

Alongside corporates on the stage, Chief Minister cut a red ribbon to open his 5-day fiesta to showcase Odisha's worth to corporate investors hoping to garner investments worth ₹6 lakh crore. With a slogan 'Join the Juggernaut' the state has pulled out all stops exhibit itself as an attractive destination to do business.

Welcoming the delegates on the occasion, the Odisha CM said, “We have a strong partnership with FICCI and hope we build on the success of this conclave and continue to work together in near future towards bringing in investment and prosperity to Odisha.”

With an extravagant show of culture, heritage and legacy through hundreds of drones dazzling to represent Odisha's famous icons, laser show and cultural program potrayin Odisha's transformation story under Navin Patnaik's regime.

This year the conclave is expected host over 11,600 attendees, 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning across 5 days. Representatives from partner countries like Japan, Norway and Germany were present at the state's flagship business summit.

The summit will focus on sectors like metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), logistics and clean energy, an official said.

The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition at MIO 2022, a showcase of the 6 focus sectors for ‘Vision 2025: Odisha Industrial Development Plan”.

“The earlier two MIOs were quite successful as 42% and 33% of the proposed projects have been grounded in the state, which is much more than various other states. Continuity of government, policy stability and enabling ecosystem will attract investors to the state,” Pratap Keshari Dev, Minister of Industries, Govt of Odisha earlier stated.

Expectations are high, ₹6 lakh crore is what the government is looking to garner from the 5 day event with 50,000 crores investment coming in from ancillary and downstream together. Officials claims, Adani Group intends to set up a 3million tonne aluminium refinery in Odisha and Coal India also wants to set up an aluminium refinery in the state. There are 2 Japanese companies expected to invest in Odisha as well.

In the coming days the conclave will witness plenary sessions on subjects ranging from technology, women entrepreneurship to showcasing skilled-in Odisha and platform ideas via start-up Odisha.