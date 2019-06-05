Naveen Patnaik keeps ministers on tight leash, wants a monthly report card

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a week after he took charge of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term, on Wednesday directed his ministers to submit monthly reports on the implementation of the BJD’s election manifesto promises.

The chief minister’s office said the 21 cabinet ministers and ministers of state have been asked to report about the progress and the steps taken by the seventh day of every month.

The BJD had promised free education to all girls till post-graduation, marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 for daughters of poor families, reservation of 75% jobs in all upcoming industries in Odisha for qualified local youths, enhancement of Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,930 for procurement of paddy, education loans to students at 0% interest, a one-time start up allowance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh to 10,000 youths and 30 lakh employment opportunities under Make in Odisha programme.

The manifesto with a clear focus on women, youth, farmers and tribals, promised to continue the existing Kalia scheme for farmers and landless agricultural workers.

Soon after being sworn-in on May 29, Patnaik emphasised on achieving the manifesto promises within the stipulated time.

He said the Council of Ministers will meet on 29 May 2020 to review progress on delivery of manifesto promises. “I would like to emphasise once again on the 3-T model of governance. Teamwork, transparency and technology leading to transformation. I am going to add another dimension to this: Time. Time is of critical essence. The youth of today are in a hurry,” he had said.

