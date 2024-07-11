Naveen Patnaik writes to CM Majhi over mishap during Rath Yatra

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take action against those responsible for the fall of the Lord Balabhadra’s idol during the Rath Yatra festival, saying “such an unfortunate incident was unheard of during thousands of years of history of chariot festival”. Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik during the annual ‘Rath Yatra’ (PTI)

In a letter to the chief minister, Patnaik also pointed to some “callous” comments on such a sensitive topic by some state ministers which he said, “has doubled the grief of Jagannatha lovers”.

Ten servitors of Jagannath temple in Puri were injured on Tuesday evening when the idol of Lord Balabhadra slipped on the makeshift staircase while being taken to the Gundicha temple. After the three chariots with the three deities reached the Gundicha temple, they were carried to the Gundicha temple by the servitors. When Lord Balabhadra was being taken, the makeshift staircase gave way.

The letter said what had happened during ‘Adapa Mandap Bije Pahandi’ on Tuesday had “deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees across the world. “I am also very saddened by this incident. This has not happened in the tradition of thousands of years of Rath Yatra. The comments of certain ministers have doubled the grief of Lord Jagannath lovers,” Patnaik said in his letter to Majhi. “I would like to request you to ensure that such lapses don’t happen again. I hope your exemplary steps in this regard will help assuage the devotees,” he added.

“The sight of Bada Thakura falling face down during Charamala Pahandi was heart-wrenching. Such an unfortunate incident was unheard of during thousands of years of history of the chariot festival. It was impossible for Jagannatha devotees to believe what they were witnessing live on that day,” Patnaik said in his letter, urging the chief minister to take personal responsibility and ensure that such an incident does not recur.

“Mahaprabhu is the supreme guardian Lord of Odia people. He is the pivot of our faith. Lord Shri Jagannatha is the symbol of Odia Asmita. He is the ultimate and defining identity of Odia people. He is the crown jewel of Odisha. He is the Lord of the Universe. The way some members of the Odisha Cabinet made callous comments about such a sensitive subject has doubled the grief of Jagannatha lovers. The incident has deeply hurt the feelings of all the devotees of the Lord. Such an insensitive approach of the government could not assuage the wounded feelings of Jagannatha devotees,” Patnaik wrote in his letter.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Wednesday said more steps would be taken for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra rituals, including Bahuda Yatra, in the coming days. “It is a minor happening. The presence of some non-servitors on the chariot has come to the government’s knowledge. The district administration has been directed to ensure that none other than servitors should be allowed atop the chariots. However, no harm was caused to the deity. An inquiry report has already been sent to the chief minister. He is well aware of the situation,” said Harichanan.