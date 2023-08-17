Home / India News / Naveen Patnaik's shoutout to Vikas Khanna for unveiling Konark wheel replica at Times Square

Naveen Patnaik's shoutout to Vikas Khanna for unveiling Konark wheel replica at Times Square

ByHT News Desk
Aug 17, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Khanna revealed the Chakra Sculpture in front of a significant gathering from the Indian community at Times Square.

A piece of Odisha's abundant cultural heritage has found its place in the bustling city of New York. To mark India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, renowned Michelin-starred chef and enterprising entrepreneur Vikas Khanna revealed a magnificent imitation of the legendary Konark wheel right in Times Square. This captured the notice of none other than the Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik, who took to X (previously known as Twitter) to convey his appreciation and thankfulness.

Vikas Khanna along with his mother in front of the Konark wheel replica.
Vikas Khanna along with his mother in front of the Konark wheel replica.

"Congratulate entrepreneur and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on unveiling a replica of Konark Temple wheel at Times Square, New York on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Thank Mr. Khanna for showcasing Odisha’s timeless sculpture before the world and appreciate the artists for the splendid craftsmanship,” CM Naveen Patnaik posted.

Khanna revealed the Chakra Sculpture at a significant gathering from the Indian community assembled at Times Square to partake in the Independence Day celebrations.

Subsequently, the sculpture is set to be relocated to Khanna's forthcoming restaurant in New York City. Khanna expressed, "For the diaspora, for the younger generations, they will get a reference of seeing something from India - so pure and majestic at the same time."

Hailing from Amritsar, Vikas Khanna has carved a prominent niche in the culinary realm. His journey to success was marked by unwavering diligence and resolute determination, ultimately culminating in the prestigious achievement of a Michelin Star for his restaurant Junoon in 2010. Additionally, at 51 years of age, he holds the role of a judge on the television series MasterChef India.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out