Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai: 45-year-old man killed by 2 riders in road rage

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 03:39 PM IST

45-year-old man was killed in a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai by two unidentified riders.

A 45-year-old man was attacked and killed by two unidentified two-wheeler riders in a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

In a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, two unidentified two-wheeler riders assaulted and murdered a 45-year-old man.(Hindustan Times/representative)
In a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, two unidentified two-wheeler riders assaulted and murdered a 45-year-old man.(Hindustan Times/representative)

The police have registered a murder case in connection with the attack that occurred in Kharghar on Sunday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, a resident of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two persons on a scooter.

Also read: Criminal believed killed in encounter found alive in Rajasthan

The official said that angered by the manoeuvre, the accused duo stopped Sharma's scooter and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet.

He said Sharma collapsed on the spot, and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also read: 1 killed, 4 injured as car rams into parked truck in Dwarka E-way

The official said the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering witness statements to trace the perpetrators.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On