Navi Mumbai teen and her boyfriend hammer cab driver to death for blackmail with obscene video

A 19-year-old girl and her boyfriend in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai allegedly hammered a cab driver to death after he blackmailed the former with a private video and demanded sexual favours from her, police said on Tuesday. Rhea and her boyfriend are currently in police custody till April 15.

After having fled the scene, the two eventually surrendered before police in Ahilya Nagar district's Sangamner on April 6, following which Navi Mumbai police was also apprised about the murder, a news agency PTI report said.

The deceased, identified as one 45-year-old Surendra Pandey, used to be a cab driver for the accused teen, Rhea Sarkanysingh.

Rhea, who originally hails from Punjab, had recently moved to Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area and had gotten a job at a private company. She reportedly met her boyfriend, 21-year-old Vishal Shinde, at the firm.

As Rhea was still new to the area and was looking for a place to say, her cab driver Pandey offered her accommodation.

Shinde had on April 2 visited Rhea at this new place and during their personal time, Pandey secretly recorded a video of the couple. He then used this to blackmail Rhea and demanded sexual favours from her, the official added.

When Rhea told Shinde about the situation, he confronted Pandey. This led to a scuffle between the two and as a result of which, the two allegedly killed Pandey by hitting him on the head with a hammer.

Boyfriend's parents persuaded duo to surrender

Police said that after committing the crime, Shinde and Rhea fled the scene and drove to Pune in a cab. There they got into a minor accident, the official added.

The duo later travelled to Shinde's hometown, Sangamner and confided in his parents about Pandey's murder. The boy's parents told them to surrender to the police, the official noted.

Subsequently, Shinde and Rhea went to the Sangamner police station and surrendered. After this, the local police informed their Navi Mumbai counterparts about the murder.

The police then visited Surendra Pandey's home and found his decomposed body there.

An official said that both Rhea and Shinde have been brought to Navi Mumbai and a case has been registered in the case. The two are currently in police custody till April 15, while further investigation into the case is underway.

