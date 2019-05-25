Navjot Kaur takes on Captain Amarinder Singh, says husband narrowed Bathinda vote gap

Reacting to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s charge that local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s performance was not up to the mark, his wife Navjot Kaur on Friday said that there were facts and figures to prove the CM wrong.

On Capt’s remark that Sidhu’s statements in Bathinda left a negative impact on the party’s performance, she said, “Had Sidhu Sahib not gone there, the Congress would have lost the seat by over one lakh votes. His campaign worked and reduced the margin to around 20,000. Congress high command came to know that party’s position is weak there, so it deputed Sidhu in the constituency.”

She made it clear that her husband did not make comment against anyone at the Bathinda rally and he only spoke against those indulging in anti-party activities.

“Sidhu is doing what the party high command is asking him to do. He will never cooperate with those indulging in anti-party activities,” she said.

Saying that Sidhu had not been able to handle his department, Capt on Thursday stated that the Congress in Punjab performed poorly in urban areas and Sidhu was urban development minister. Also, the CM had stated that he will take up with the party high command Sidhu’s outbursts which damaged the party in this election.

Interacting with select mediapersons, Navjot Kaur said, “Punjab local bodies department has facts and figures to prove its performance.”

First Published: May 25, 2019 05:31 IST