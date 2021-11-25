Navjot Sidhu at it again, threatens hunger strike against Channi government

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he will go on a hunger strike against the state government if the Congress government does not make public the reports on drug menace and the sacrilege incident. Accusing his own government is not new for Sidhu as the Congress chief, in past, too seemingly carried out the role of 'conscience' as he continuously criticised the Amarinder Singh government leading to a major upheaval in the state as Amarinder Singh's government was toppled. As Charanjit Singh Channi became the new chief minister, Sidhu continued his "war against injustice" while the apparent cracks between Channi and Sidhu regarding appointments were papered over.

With a few months left before the elections, which will be more interesting this time because of the Amarinder Singh factor, Sidhu has become active on social media and is tweeting about the policies that he catalysed. On Thursday, Sidhu said he proposed a new law to recover stolen state taxes from Fastway, a cable TV company, by taking control over computers and data hidden by the company. Sidhu said it could have freed the cable operators from the clutches of this monopoly by Fastway and filled the state coffers. But Captain Amarinder Singh stalled his proposal, Sidhu tweeted.

Soon after Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, Sidhu resigned from the post of the Punjab Congress chief as he was unhappy with some of the appointments. After several rounds of negotiations, Sidhu agreed to continue in his post as Channi took a step back. Finally, Sidhu had his way as the DS Patwalia became the advocate general replacing APS Deol. Sidhu had opposed Deol's appointment as he had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 police firing incidents after the desecration of a religious text.

With that episode left behind, this is another major offensive by Sidhu against the Channi government, which indicates that the infighting between Congress in Punjab is far from over though Amarinder Singh has quit the party.