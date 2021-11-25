Navjot Sidhu’s threat to Punjab govt: Will fast over drugs, sacrilege cases

Moga Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday threatened his own government that he will fast unto death if the report of the special task force (STF) on the drug issue is not opened and justice is not delivered in sacrilege cases.

Miffed over the delay in opening of the report, Sidhu upped the ante on the drug issue which is slated to come up in the high court on December 6. Contrary to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s stand that the report is a court document, Sidhu said there is nothing stopping the government from making the report public and taking action against those named therein.

Sidhu was addressing a rally at a grain market in Baghapurana town.

Sidhu said, “Lakhs of mothers were devastated. Lakhs of youth died by taking injections of drugs. Today I am saying to you, if the Punjab government does not open this report, I will fast unto death.”

“Open this report to find out why the former CM and home minister slept on it. Court is saying to open the report. Why is the report not being opened? Who is stopping you from opening the report. Open the report and put the culprits behind bars. I am the party president. I have no administrative powers. CM Channi said that he follows the instructions of the party. Therefore, I am saying that if the report is not opened, I will fast unto death,” said Sidhu.

He also attacked his government on the sacrilege issue.

“I am again demanding justice for the sacrilege of my Guru (Guru Granth Sahib). One government has gone, the other one has been formed. One chief minister has gone and another one has taken over the office. And I am saying if justice on sacrilege is not given, I will sacrifice my body. Mark my words.

“Those who did (sacrilege) are roaming freely. What kind of government it is if culprits are not brought to justice and it cannot take a step forward to bring justice?” he asked.

Channi left the venue a few minutes before Sidhu’s address. The chief minister announced the setting up of a nursing college in Baghapurana along with constructing a stadium in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also announced the upgrading of two existing hospitals in Baghapurana along with grants for a Guru Nanak College and Sports Academy.

Sidhu said, “Four years ago such promises were also made by the then CM. But these were not fulfilled because the state government has no money. I will bring ₹2,000 crore into the state exchequer from sand mining and ₹20,000 crore from liquor. I will not form a government by lying.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress party. Both CM Channi and Sidhu welcomed him into the party fold.