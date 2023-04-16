Navjot Sidhu spots ‘suspicious character’ at his residence, claims ‘security lapse’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu - who was recently released from jail - claimed to have spotted an “unknown suspicious character wrapped in a grey blanket” at the terrace of his residence in Punjab's Patiala. Calling it a ‘security lapse’, Sidhu said that the object was spotted around 7 pm on Sunday. Congress leader Navjot Sidhu. (HT File Photo)

“Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM , the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped. Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has also been informed. This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab,” Navjot Sidhu tweeted.

The Congress leader also tagged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in his tweet.

On April 1, Sidhu walked out of Patiala jail after 10 months of rigorous imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case in which 65-year-old Gurnam Singh had died. The Congress leader was jailed on May 20, 2022. He was released a few weeks early due to his good conduct during imprisonment.

As he walked out of jail, Sidhu hit out at the BJP saying that they are “stoking violence in Punjab”.

“There is no such thing as democracy right now. A conspiracy is being hatched to bring President's Rule in Punjab. Minorities are being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” he had said.