Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy to be rescued by French vessel in next 16 hours: Nirmala Sitharaman

In its efforts to rescue Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who currently lies injured in his sailing vessel in the south of Indian Ocean, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said the officer would be rescued French vessel Osiris in the next 16 hours.

Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel ‘Thuriya’, was dismasted and suffered a back injury on Friday.

He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.

All out efforts are being made to rescue Tomy and the Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy, the Navy said in a statement.

“Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer @abhilashtomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy.The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris,” the defence minister tweeted.

The Navy said its P-8I aircraft sighted the SV Thuriya at 7:50 am on Sunday.

The Indian Navy sources said the capability of the P8i has been a “humongous force multiplier” who has given it and the Australian MRCC a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes.

An Indian Naval defence attache’ in Australia is camping in regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the navy sources said.

“Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) aircraft till rescue is completed.

“Indian Naval stealth frigate, INS Satpura with a Chetak Helicopter and tanker INS Jyoti operating in the Indian Ocean have been dispatched for the rescue mission. The officer in his last text message has indicated that he is safe on the boat; however is immobile due to back injury,” the statement added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 00:03 IST