Navy Day celebrated in Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy presented a spectacular display of its prowess and valour on the occasion of Navy Day at Rama Krishna Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the Navy Day celebrations as the chief guest. (N Chandrababu Naidu-X)

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer and commanding-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command, hosted the event.

According to an official release, paratroopers amazed the spectators by unfurling the Indian flag and the Navy Flag from a height of approximately 8,000 feet.

The coastline buzzed with fighter jets, warships, helicopters and tankers. The rescue operations, including combat demonstrations to save hostages from terrorists and rescuing people stranded at sea with the help of helicopters, fascinated the visitors. The bunker explosions at sea were particularly impressive, the official release said.

Warships performed rapid movements to showcase their agility, speed and operational capabilities, demonstrating the versatility of different types of ships and their effective operations during tactical scenarios.

Military aircraft such as fighter jets and fixed-wing planes like maritime patrol aircraft performed high-speed manoeuvres, while fixed-wing maritime aircraft, which are usually equipped for long-range surveillance and anti-submarine roles exhibited their capabilities.

In the Amphibious Assault military operation, the Naval troops showcased how naval forces can project their power onto the land and their key capability of taking control of coastal areas providing rapid response at crisis zones.

In live slithering operations, the commandos descended rapidly from a hovering helicopter using ropes, a technique which is used to insert forces into areas where helicopters cannot land.

The Navy’s operational demonstration also featured a unique hornpipe dance — a century-old traditional dance performed to stay fit and entertained — by the Sea Cadet Corps of Visakhapatnam.

Thousands of people thronged the R K Beach to witness the spectacular Navy Day displays.