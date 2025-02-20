Naxalites kill 2 accused of being police informers in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxalites have killed two men after accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday. Baman Kashyap (29) and Anis Ram Poyam (38) were killed by unidentified assailants at their village Todma under Barsoor police station limits on Wednesday evening, a police official said here. In the Dantewada area of Chhattisgarh, two men were slain by naxalites who claimed they were police informers, according to authorities on Thursday. (PTI)

After being alerted, a team of security personnel was rushed to the village which is located deep in the forest on Dantewada-Bijapur district border, he said. More details about the killing were awaited, he added. Kashyap, one of the victims, was working as a 'shiksha doot' (temporary visiting teacher) at a government school in the area.

A pamphlet of the Aaamdai Area Committee of East Bastar division of the Maoists, found at the spot, accused him of acting as a police informer, the police official said. Kashyap had provided information to Dantewada police about the movement of Maoists before the Thulthuli encounter of October 2024, the pamphlet alleged.

On October 4, 2024, as many as 38 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad area. With Wednesday's killings, Maoists have killed seven persons in separate incidents so far this year in Bastar division which comprises seven districts.

On February 6, Naxalites killed a former sarpanch (village head) in Dantewada district, while a 30-year-old man was hacked to death in Aranpur area of Dantewada on February 4,. On February 3, Naxalites hacked to death two men, one of them their former colleague, in neighbouring Bijapur district.

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist). On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur on the suspicion of being a police informer. According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region.