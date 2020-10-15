e-paper
NCB conducts pan-India drug raids, says 'Mumbai major drugs destination'

NCB conducts pan-India drug raids, says ‘Mumbai major drugs destination’

The anti-drugs agency conducted massive operations against drug traffickers on possible hideouts of the suppliers all across India after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
uring the pan-India drugs bust, Mumbai emerged as major destination for drugs, the agency said.
uring the pan-India drugs bust, Mumbai emerged as major destination for drugs, the agency said.(File photo for representation)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted raids against drug suppliers at several locations across India. During the pan-India drugs bust, Mumbai emerged as major destination for drugs, the agency said.

The anti-drugs agency conducted massive operations against drug traffickers on possible hideouts of the suppliers all across India after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts.

The NCB, in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with rest of India, has made various seizures. The agency also made several arrests during the raids carried out across the country.

During raids, contraband worth crores were seized by the NCB. In Mumbai alone, the anti-drugs agency seized 1kg of cocaine, over 29kg of MDA, 2kg of P.C.P (Phencyclidine), 70 gms of Mephedrone. The NCB also confiscated 70 gms of Mephedrone from Andheri West. Vasai and Palghar near Mumbai emerged as major hot-spots for drugs trafficking.

One Nigerian national was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case of distribution of drugs. Cocaine amounting to 04 gms, originated from a South American country, was recovered from him. The NCB suspects that the Nigerian national was delivering the drugs in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar areas.

In a separate drug bust, the anti-drugs agency confiscated 56 kg of hashish from Jammu whose main receiver was arrested from Mumbai.

