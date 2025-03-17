NCB seizes drugs worth 88cr in two ops in Manipur, Assam

About 109kg of methamphetamine worth ₹88 crore was seized in two operations conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Manipur and Assam, officials said on Sunday, adding that the seizures were made from four members of the same international drugs cartel. The drugs entered India through Moreh, the border town in Manipur, and the consignment was headed was Karimganj in Assam, officials familiar with the details of the operation said. (HT PHOTO)

According to a government statement, NCB’s Imphal zone officials intercepted a truck near Lilong area on March 13 and recovered 102.39 kg of methamphetamine in the form of tablets from a toolbox of the truck. While two men were caught at the spot, the third person, who was a receiver of the drug was arrested later, the statement said.

“In another operation, on the same day, officers of NCB Guwahati Zone intercepted an SUV near the Assam-Mizoram border near Silchar and recovered 7.48 kg of methamphetamine concealed inside the spare tire of the vehicle and also apprehended the occupant of the vehicle, who was later arrested,” the statement said.

“The source of the contraband was Moreh, Manipur, and suspected destination was Karimganj in Assam. Further investigation to nab others involved in the case is going on,” the statement said.

Senior NCB officials, who asked not to be named, said that top senior NCB officials, including chief Anurag Garg, are set to hold meetings in Imphal to monitor the probe and cases of drugs inflow from Myanmar.

“The chief will be coming to Manipur (this week). The large consignment of drugs this time was sent from Myanmar. There will be meetings held to discuss the inflow of drugs to India from the state’s porous border with Myanmar,” an NCB officer aware of the matter said.

Hailing the seizures, Union home minister Amit Shah said on X, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones. The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”