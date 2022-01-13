NCW red flags Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film, says censor trailer and movie

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday asked the ministry of information and broadcasting to censor the trailer and sexually explicit scenes of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’.

The commission said the trailer of the movie, which was released on 10 January, shows “obscene” content and depicts women and minors in objectionable ways.

“The trailer is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter etc without any age restrictions for viewers and hence available even for minors to watch,” the commission said in a statement.

“The commission condemns the open circulation of such sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms… The commission has also asked to ensure that the sexually explicit scenes are not circulated openly on social media platforms.”

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Prasoon Joshi, who is the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

It has asked the ministry to keep the commission posted about the action taken on the communication.

The commission said it received a complaint from Maharashtra-based women rights group, Bhartiya Stree Shakti.

The film, ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ is scheduled to release on January 14 The movie, starring Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende and Kashmera Shah, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is based on the story by Marathi playwright and theatre critic Jayant Pawar who died in September 2021.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, director Mahesh Manjrekar said Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha completes his trilogy – first Vaastav, followed by the City Of Gold.