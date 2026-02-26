NDA alliance seat-sharing talks to begin after PM's Tamil Nadu visit: State BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Thursday announced that the seat sharing the talks within the National Democratic Alliance for the forthcoming state polls would begin following PM Narendra Modi's upcoming Madurai visit on March 1. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran (File photo)

Speaking at an event in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief emphasised the need for proper coordination within the NDA alliance, for shaping up Tamil Nadu's bright future. He also hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime over law and order situation in the state and also accused them of acting against government officials.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu, the seat-sharing talks (NDA- AIADMK alliance) will begin. DMK is against government officials. The law and order situation in the state is not good...Students are carrying Ganja, beer bottles in their bags...We should not have differences between us and should work together as an NDA alliance. We all should work hard and create a good future for Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

Earlier, Nainar Nagendran, along with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, paid tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya during the inauguration ceremony of the party's election headquarters for the upcoming state polls in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a significant visit to southern India beginning with his arrival in Chennai on the night of February 28. According to top Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, the Prime Minister will stay overnight at the Governor's residence in Chennai. On the morning of March 1, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry, where he is scheduled to participate in a public programme and address a large gathering. The visit is expected to highlight key developmental initiatives and government welfare schemes, and draw participation from local leaders, officials, and party workers.

After concluding his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will proceed to Madurai, often referred to as the "city that never sleeps" and one of Tamil Nadu's most culturally significant centres.

During his Madurai visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers and have darshan at the historic Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan and an important pilgrimage site.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham, consists of other parties, including the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.