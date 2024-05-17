NDA may get around 200 seats... INDIA bloc will get 300-plus, says DK Shivakumar

Ahead of the May 20 polling in the fifth phase, which among other seats will see high-profile Congress bastion Rae Bareli and once party borough Amethi go to polls, several bigwigs of the party are either camping or campaigning in the two Uttar Pradesh constituencies. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who was in Lucknow to join the party campaign, spoke about the ongoing polls and larger issues pertaining his home state in an interview to Umesh Raghuvanshi. Edited excerpts: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar during a press conference in Lucknow (ANI)

‘BJP will not reach double digit in south India’: DK Shivakumar

What are the important issues in the ongoing polls?

This election is being contested on whether the people got benefitted, whether their lives improved... Promises were made but not a single one kept. The BJP is playing emotional and developmental card.

In her rallies, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks of some good work done by the Congress in Karnataka.

Seeing is believing. Priyanka Gandhi is telling about what she has seen and what has been implemented [in Karnataka]. Whatever we spoke (promised) there, we have delivered. Here (in Uttar Pradesh), we hear that whatever promises the BJP made are not visible (on the ground). The BJP had not implemented the promises made in Karnataka as well.

How do you see the NDA performing in these polls?

The NDA may get around 200 seats. The BJP will not reach double digit in the southern states.

What about the INDIA bloc?

INDIA bloc will get 300-plus seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has allied with the Samajwadi Party. How do you see it?

We have aligned with the Samajwadi Party. We are INDIA bloc partners. Akhilesh Yadav has done a very good job. He has done great development work and gave a very clean administration. He has taken every section of the society together and he will continue to do so.

Will the Congress-SP alliance continue after the 2024 polls?

Certainly.

Your comment on sexual harassment complaints against Prajwal Revanna.

The government of Karnataka has constituted the SIT [special investigation team] which has to take the call. At the same time, the BJP must take a call whether it wants to continue the partnership with the Janata Dal (Secular).

How is the SIT working?

The law will take its own course. We are not going to interfere with the SIT.

What’s your take on the north-south divide?

We want all the states to be very strong. We are a very progressive state. We want whatever was promised earlier, whatever the finance commission had recommended (for the states). These promises or recommendations too have not been implemented. Whatever was promised in the budget that too has not been given…

Are you saying the Centre is not cooperating?

They (Centre) are meting out stepmotherly treatment to the south Indian states.

The BJP claims that development is taking place in the states that have double engine government.

There was a double engine government [a reference to BJP-led government at the Centre and in state] in Karnataka as well. But that double engine government failed there completely. That is how the people look at this matter.

In the poll campaign, what do you tell the voters?

I appeal to the people of this country and the state [UP] not to miss this opportunity. The country needs a change. You have given them [NDA] 10 years. Let us look at the development model and not the emotional model.