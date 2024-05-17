‘BJP will not reach double digit in south India’: DK Shivakumar

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reach the fifth phase (going for vote on May 20) involving politically important constituencies of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress’ bigwigs are either camping or visiting the two Lok Sabha seats. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is camping in Rae Bareli to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi who is a Congress candidate from Rae Bareli after Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi is also campaigning in Amethi where her family loyalist KL Sharma is contesting the polls. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who was in Lucknow on Thursday in connection with the Congress’ campaign and who spoke to Umesh Raghuvanshi on poll issues, the north-south divide, Centre and State relations and the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and said the NDA may get around 200 seats but the BJP would not reach double digit in the southern states. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar (PTI)

Excerpts:

Your take on the north-south divide?

We want all the states to be very strong. We are a very progressive state... We want whatever has been promised earlier, whatever the Finance Commission has recommended (for the states). These promises or recommendations too have not been implemented. Whatever was promised in the budget that too has not been given. Then why should a budget be made and why should all the members of parliament vote?

Is the Centre not cooperating?

They (Centre) are meting out stepmotherly treatment to the south Indian states.

Is development taking place only in the states that have double engine government?

There was a double engine government in Karnataka as well. But that double engine government failed there completely . That is how the people look at this matter.

What are the important issues in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

This election is being contested on whether the people got benefitted, whether their life had been improved and promises kept, and whether there was a change in the common man’s life. Promises were made and not a single one kept. The BJP is playing emotional and developmental card.

Your comments on the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna?

The government of Karnataka has constituted the SIT which has to take the call. At the same time, the NDA must take its call whether they want to continue the partnership with the Janata Dal (secular) or whether they are part of it.

How is the SIT working?

The law will take its own course. We are not going to interfere with the SIT.

Priyanka Gandhi talks about some good work in Karnataka? What is that?

This election is between truth and life. Seeing is believing. Priyanka Gandhi is telling about what she has seen, what has been implemented. Whatever we spoke (promised) there, we have delivered. Here (in Uttar Pradesh) we hear that whatever promises the BJP made are not seen (on the ground). The BJP did not implement the promises made in Karnataka as well.

How do you see the performance of the NDA in 2024 polls?

The NDA may get around 200 seats. The BJP will not reach double digit in the southern states.

What about the INDIA bloc?

The INDIA bloc will get 300 plus seats in 2024 polls.

Your take on the Congress’ alliance with the Samajwadi Party?

We have aligned with the Samajwadi Party. We are INDIA bloc partners. Akhilesh Yadav has done a very good job. He has done great development work. He has given a very clean administration. He has taken every section of the society together and he will continue to do so.

Will the Congress-SP alliance continue after 2024 polls?

Certainly.

What point do you want to make to the voters?

I appeal to the people of this country and the state not to miss this opportunity. The country needs a change. You have given them 10 years. Now let us look at the development model and not the emotional model.