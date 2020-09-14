e-paper
NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. This is his second term as the deputy chairperson.

From the opposition side, Ghulam Nabi Azad moved the motion that RJD’s Prof Manoj Jha be chosen as the deputy chairperson, it was seconded by Anand Sharma.

T Siva of the DMK and SP Javed Ali also favoured Jha. The motion to elect Harivansh was passed by a voice vote.

